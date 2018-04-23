The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Khloe Kardashian’s Relationship With Tristan Thompson Won’t Last [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Relationships are very hard. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been making headlines recently after his cheating scandal. Psychic Wayne spoke about how in his readings he doesn’t believe that things will last.

They will be together for a while and that will be it. He also believes that his NBA career won’t last. Psychic Wayne has some information about Nicki Minaj and her comeback.

