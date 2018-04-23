Rickey Smiley Talks To Spring About Why Its Delayed [EXCLUSIVE]

The weather outside doesn’t feel like spring and a lot of people aren’t happy about it. Rickey Smiley decided to call up spring because he wanted to know what the delay is. Spring mentioned on the phone that he got stuck while waiting for a train to pass.

Follow @TheRSMS

The train went back and forth then he ran out of gas. When he went to go fill it up the gas station only had diesel and now he’s waiting on a Uber. Spring will be here soon, but until now we have to suffer.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Dr. Collier Speaks On How To Keep Your Asthma Under Control As Spring Comes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Cuts Up With Smokie Norful [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Talks About Waiting Patiently For A Heart [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: