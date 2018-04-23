Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters & The Gospel World Came Back At Her

Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters & The Gospel World Came Back At Her

The Clark Sisters are gospel royalty, so when Wendy Williams came throwing shade, the gospel community threw it right back at her.

In case you missed it, Wendy dissed the Clark Sisters when she said the legendary gospel act should step it up because they the closest they’ve gotten to having a number one hit is being featured on Snoop Doggs gospel album, which topped the charts upon its recent release.

Gospel artists like Kierra Sheard came to the defense of The Clark Sisters and read Wendy for filth.

Wendy better do her research and say a prayer before throwing so much shade.

