Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters & The Gospel World Came Back At Her

The Clark Sisters are gospel royalty, so when Wendy Williams came throwing shade, the gospel community threw it right back at her.

In case you missed it, Wendy dissed the Clark Sisters when she said the legendary gospel act should step it up because they the closest they’ve gotten to having a number one hit is being featured on Snoop Doggs gospel album, which topped the charts upon its recent release.

Wendy Williams do your research before you start throwing shade. The Clark Sisters are the real deal…. pic.twitter.com/pam7CTJU2Z — The Hallway (@HallwayThe) April 18, 2018

Gospel artists like Kierra Sheard came to the defense of The Clark Sisters and read Wendy for filth.

The Clark Sisters……one of thee most INFLUENTIAL groups of ALL TIME!!!!! Sampled, borrowed from, imitated by groups and singers of alllllllll genres!!! Most recently sampled by Jay Z on the album 4:44 on the song Family Feud. #FACTS — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) April 18, 2018

I would be nothing without the CLARK SISTERS. I’m not even in the same category. I’m just now getting to where they started. Salute. — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) April 18, 2018

Wendy better do her research and say a prayer before throwing so much shade.

