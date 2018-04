Rickey Smiley Cuts Up With Smokie Norful [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley visited Smokie Norful’s church and signed copies of his books and do a comedy show. While there they went on Instagram and Rickey began to jokingly talk about how Smokie isn’t treating him right. He said they only gave Rickey one pen to sign 6,000 books.

Rickey also mentioned they didn’t feed him or let him drink any water. Smokie couldn’t do anything but laugh at what he was saying. Rickey was joking the entire time and it seems like they had a great time together.

