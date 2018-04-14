News
Home > News

Watch As Bounty Hunters Kick Down The Door And Arrest Orlando Brown In His Drawls

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
1st Annual Cynthia Stafford's 'Gifted Day At The Geffen'

Source: John M. Heller / Getty

Video Shows Orlando Brown Getting Arrested By Bounty Hunters

Bounty hunters busted into a man’s house and found former “That So Raven” star  Orlando Brown hiding in his underwear before they executed an arrest warrant.

The footage shows the bounty hunters entering a residence by force and eventually finding Brown tucked away in a bedroom closet.

A judge issued a warrant for Brown when he failed to appear in court for a domestic violence dispute.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 4 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 4 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 5 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.18
Photos