Jay Z Says He Cried When His Mother Came Out [VIDEO]

Jay-Z opens up about his mother’s coming out experience onDavid Letterman’s new show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

“For her to sit in front of me and tell me ‘I think I love someone’… I really cried,” the rapper tells the former late-show host. “I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.”

“I knew, but this was the first time we had the conversation,” Jay said. “This was the first time I heard her say that she loved her partner.”

Watch below. Be sure to catch the full episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman when it hits Netflix on April 6.

