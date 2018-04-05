9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Jay Z Says He Cried When His Mother Came Out [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 45 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: 1020

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Jay-Z opens up about his mother’s coming out experience onDavid Letterman’s new show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

“For her to sit in front of me and tell me ‘I think I love someone’… I really cried,” the rapper tells the former late-show host. “I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.”

“I knew, but this was the first time we had the conversation,” Jay said. “This was the first time I heard her say that she loved her partner.”

Watch below. Be sure to catch the full episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman when it hits Netflix on April 6.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 47 mins ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 day ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 2 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 3 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 4 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 6 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos