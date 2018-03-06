News
The Florida Senate Approves Ban On AR-15’s… For All Of 15 Minutes

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
Florida Bans AR-15’s…for 15 Minutes

Gun control is the topic of discussion around the country since the recent school shooting at the Parkland, Florida high school and many are pushing their states to come up with solutions. Lawmakers in Florida met this past weekend and held a session to discuss banning the use of AR-15’s. A “voice vote” was held which resulted in a ban of the rifles in the state. A win for many, for all of 15 minutes until the ban was revoked.

The vote initially was approved by lawmakers being given the option to shout, yea or nay. However reports say that the vote was quickly reversed when a more formal vote was put into place resulting in a 21-17 vote for the continued right to possess the rifles in the state.

Theres a serious disconnect between the people and lawmakers as we see that 2/3 people want to see some type of gun control/gun reform but more than half of lawmakers oppose making any changes.

Trump weighed in on the issue, recently tweeted  “Background Checks a big part of conversation. Gun free zones are proven targets of killers. After many years, a Bill should emerge. Respect 2nd Amendment!”

