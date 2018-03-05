Big Sean Plans To Open Motor City Movie Theater

Via | HipHopDX

DETROIT, MI – Big Sean is evidently fed up with Detroit’s lack of movie theaters, so he’s decided to open his own in the Motor City.

The musician turned to Instagram on Thursday (March 1) to explain just how momentous his latest business venture is for Detroit.

Big Sean explained he was inspired to make the move to open his own theater after taking a group of 1,000 kids to see Black Panther.

“There Literally is NOT ONE MOVIE THEATRE IN THE CITY OF DETROIT THAT PLAYS NEW MOVIES, ONLY IN THE SUBURBS!!!” he wrote. “Yesterday we took 1,000 kids from a Detroit Public Schools and took them to see Black Panther as a field trip. I think it’s important they see super heroes of all shades and that look like most of them, and support it.

