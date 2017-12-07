The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tyrese On Why He Expected The Rock To Turn Down “Fast & Furious” Offer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 40 mins ago
0 reads
Tyrese sheds a little bit of light on why he took to social media to deal with beef between him and The Rock. He says he tried to keep it out of the spotlight, until The Rock and all his people ignored his attempts to get in touch. Tyrese reveals that he and Ludacris were offered a spin-off first, but he turned it down.

Tyrese explains why he expected The Rock to turn down his subsequent offer as well, because he had “greater expectations of that man on an integrity level.” Plus, he explains how The Rock’s acceptance of the offer effects the rest of the “Fast & Furious” cast, and why he ended up taking psych meds. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

Photos