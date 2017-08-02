Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Da Brat and Jess Hilarious joined Rickey Smiley and some friends on his boat one afternoon. When the vibe changed suddenly to Outkast‘s “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” Rickey Smiley couldn’t help but to break out his air guitar and go all the way in for the camera! Da Brat eggs him on as he hikes his pants up and further commits to his performance. Check out this hilarious exclusive video to see the funny moment unfold in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

