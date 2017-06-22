WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of Thurgood Marshall In Upcoming Biopic Trailer

WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of Thurgood Marshall In Upcoming Biopic Trailer

Chadwick Boseman officially has the best agent in Hollywood!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Get On Up Screening With Interviews From Chadwick Boseman and Director Tate Taylor

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Chadwick Boseman is absolutely killing the game in Hollywood. The star of 42 and the upcoming Black Panther, he has also lined up a new film about the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall…and it looks good!

Having already portrayed both Jackie Robinson and James Brown, Chadwick Boseman has one other real-life subject up his sleeve. Marshall is directed by Reginald Hudlin and includes a cat of This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, as well a Kate Hudson, James Cromwell and FOX’s Lethal Weapon star Keesha Sharp. Boseman is tasked with bringing Thurgood Marshall to life in a dramatic film surrounding one of his early court cases, as reported by Shadow and Act.

The film’s synopsis reads:

As the nation teeters on the brink of WWII, a nearly bankrupt NAACP sends Marshall to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur against his wealthy socialite employer in a sexual assault and attempted murder trial that quickly became tabloid fodder. In need of a high-profile victory but muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall is partnered with Samuel Friedman, a young Jewish lawyer who has never tried a case. Marshall and Friedman struggle against a hostile storm of fear and prejudice, driven to discover the truth in the sensationalized trial which helped set the groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement to come.

While discussing the upcoming film, Hudlin gushed about his anticipation for audiences to see it, stating “I can’t wait for the world to see this movie. t’s a thriller, not a biopic, about an early case of one of the greatest lawyers in American history. In a time when we need heroes who fight for justice, Marshall is an inspirational movie that brings people together.”

Marshall is scheduled to hit theaters on October 13. You can check out the full trailer BELOW:


Photos