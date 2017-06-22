So Beautiful
GET THE LOOK: Danielle Brooks Is Serving The Perfect Patriotic Work Outfit

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Danielle Brooks is having quite a year. Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black, is very Tastee centric, allowing viewers to see the range and talent of Danielle, which has been quite a treat. The Georgia born, Julliard trained actress has been surrounded by Emmy rumors, which she definitely deserves.

She sat down for a fantastic interview with Vulture and shot a beautiful editorial that has us sweating like a cold beer on a hot summer day. She’s serving some serious LEWKS!

We’re loving her look (and her consistent support) of plus-size brand, Eloquii. This red, wrap front tie shirt is $70.00 (but now on sale!) and $89.90 navy side pleat trousers is the perfect patriotic work look!

The red lipstick for a red on red look, is bold, just like Danielle!

The beauty is definitely in her moment and wants to do action films, telling Vulture, “I don’t like the sense that people feel that curvy women, plus-size women, aren’t active as well. I think that’s very important to let the world know that I can jump up shit and do fancy things with swords too, like combat.”

She also discussed wanting to work with other artists in Black Hollywood like Issa Rae (“I want to play Issa Rae’s sister.”) and Donald Glover (admitting she doesn’t know him).

Given the year that Danielle is having, we’re sure she’ll speak these projects into existence!

You can shop more looks for Eloquii, here.

Photos