GET THE LOOK: Danielle Brooks Is Serving The Perfect Patriotic Work Outfit

Danielle Brooks is having quite a year. Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black, is very Tastee centric, allowing viewers to see the range and talent of Danielle, which has been quite a treat. The Georgia born, Julliard trained actress has been surrounded by Emmy rumors, which she definitely deserves.
She sat down for a fantastic interview with Vulture and shot a beautiful editorial that has us sweating like a cold beer on a hot summer day. She’s serving some serious LEWKS!
We’re loving her look (and her consistent support) of plus-size brand, Eloquii. This red, wrap front tie shirt is $70.00 (but now on sale!) and $89.90 navy side pleat trousers is the perfect patriotic work look!
#DanielleBrooks's work on #OITNB now demands an Emmy. "I really love the way in which they told the Poussey and Taystee story," she says. "Where Poussey was in love with Taystee versus Taystee being in love with Poussey in that way. I appreciate them giving a moment for me to be the one that was being pursued instead of being the one that’s pursuing all of the time. I think that’s not a narrative that’s been told a lot, unless you are the Taraji P. Henson type, or even like — I was thinking about this earlier today — the whole school of TV that I used to watch in the ’90s, like Laura from Family Matters, even in Fresh Prince, Jada Pinkett Smith being the love interest or Tyra Banks being the love interest. But then you watch The Parkers, and you see Mama Parker chasing after Mr. Oglevee. I want to be the one being chased. And hell, I am being chased [laughs]. So, let’s tell that narrative." Read our full conversation with the actress at the link in our bio. 📷: @meredithjenks, styled by @lrpeoples
The red lipstick for a red on red look, is bold, just like Danielle!
The beauty is definitely in her moment and wants to do action films, telling Vulture, “I don’t like the sense that people feel that curvy women, plus-size women, aren’t active as well. I think that’s very important to let the world know that I can jump up shit and do fancy things with swords too, like combat.”
She also discussed wanting to work with other artists in Black Hollywood like Issa Rae (“I want to play Issa Rae’s sister.”) and Donald Glover (admitting she doesn’t know him).
Given the year that Danielle is having, we’re sure she’ll speak these projects into existence!
