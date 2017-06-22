The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why XXXTentacion Punched A Fan In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
XXXTentacion keeps making headlines for bizarre and intense reasons. The first time, it was because he was decked in the face and knocked out cold in the middle of a performance by an unknown assailant. This time, XXXTentacion was doing the punching. The man whose face served as a crashing-landing pad for his fist was a fan at one of his shows.

But here’s the thing: XXXTentacion definitely gave him fair warning.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

June 22: This Day in Black Music History

June 22: This Day in Black Music History

June 22: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.


 

Photos