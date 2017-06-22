Why XXXTentacion Punched A Fan In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

XXXTentacion keeps making headlines for bizarre and intense reasons. The first time, it was because he was decked in the face and knocked out cold in the middle of a performance by an unknown assailant. This time, XXXTentacion was doing the punching. The man whose face served as a crashing-landing pad for his fist was a fan at one of his shows.

But here’s the thing: XXXTentacion definitely gave him fair warning.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

