Why XXXTentacion Punched A Fan In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

XXXTentacion keeps making headlines for bizarre and intense reasons. The first time, it was because he was decked in the face and knocked out cold in the middle of a performance by an unknown assailant. This time, XXXTentacion was doing the punching. The man whose face served as a crashing-landing pad for his fist was a fan at one of his shows.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But here’s the thing: XXXTentacion definitely gave him fair warning.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Why Was XXXTentacion Sucker Punched In The Middle Of A Performance? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why The Game’s Manager Punched Another Rapper [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]