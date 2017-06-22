The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Juicy’s Teacup: Why Isn’t Khloe Kardashian Carry Kim K’s Baby? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Juicy was filling in for Gary With Da Tea when she reported about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new baby plan. The couple is reportedly hiring a surrogate to have their third child. Whoever is carrying their child is certainly going to get a financial come-up, but Juicy still things the price is way too low.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Meanwhile, one can’t help but wonder, why isn’t sister Khloe Kardashian carrying the baby for Kim? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED:  Why Is Khloe Kardashian Participating In Lamar Odom’s New Reality TV Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Was Khloe Kardashian Wrong To Stop Paying Rent For Lamar Odom’s Father? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hiring A Surrogate To Compete With Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Graduation Party

7 photos Launch gallery

Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Graduation Party

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Graduation Party

Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Graduation Party

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 3 days ago
06.21.17
Photos