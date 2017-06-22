Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Gives JahLion Sound More Love That Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony was in his feels when he talked to Rickey Smiley one day, because he noticed how much love JahLion Sound gets from him. Black Tony wants to be Gucci Mane‘s hype man on BET Awards. But, as Rickey Smiley explains, he can’t send Black Tony to the BET Awards because he doesn’t come to work! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

