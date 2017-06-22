The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hip-Hop Spot: The Complicated Grief Havoc Of Mobb Deep Is Facing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


This week, the hip-hop community is dealing with shock and grief in the aftermath of the passing of Mobb Deep‘s Prodigy, who was hospitalized for complications surrounding his lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia. But perhaps nobody will have a harder time dealing with the news than Havoc, Mobb Deep’s other half, who didn’t even believe it was real when rumors started circulating.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Havoc Reveals How He Found Out About Prodigy’s Passing [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: JahLion Honors Prodigy With Story Of Playing Mobb Deep In The Caribbean [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Lands Book Deal; Autobiography Due In April 2011

June 22: This Day in Black Music History

1 photos Launch gallery

June 22: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading Hip-Hop Spot: The Complicated Grief Havoc Of Mobb Deep Is Facing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

June 22: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 2 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 3 days ago
06.21.17
Photos