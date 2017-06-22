Hip-Hop Spot: The Complicated Grief Havoc Of Mobb Deep Is Facing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week, the hip-hop community is dealing with shock and grief in the aftermath of the passing of Mobb Deep‘s Prodigy, who was hospitalized for complications surrounding his lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia. But perhaps nobody will have a harder time dealing with the news than Havoc, Mobb Deep’s other half, who didn’t even believe it was real when rumors started circulating.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

