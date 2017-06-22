Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

High School Student Graduates While Fighting Leukemia

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment
High School Celebrates First Post-Katrina Graduation

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Darryl Aikens met all the requirements for his diploma and inspired the Golden State Warriors with his tenacity.

 

Ateenager battling cancer, who inspired the Golden State Warriors, achieved yet another victory.

WPVI-TV reports that Darryl Aikens graduated from McClymonds High School in Oakland on June 9. The road to graduation was fraught with aggressive treatments and medical procedures, as Aikens is living with Leukemia.

Before his illness, Aikens played football for the McClymonds High Warriors. His membership on the team shaped his approach to living with Leukemia. No matter how dire the prognosis, Aikens continued to set goals and celebrate small victories.

One such victory was meeting Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and other members of the Golden State Warriors, who felt inspired by Aikens’ tenacity. Last December, the Make a Wish foundation arranged for Aikens to attend a Warriors practice.

“This is my first time,” Aikens told KGI-TV. “For me to live in Oakland 19 years and this is my first time being up here. Knowing that it’s up here, but never being invited to come up here.”

After fulfilling that dream, Aikens was fearful that he wouldn’t reach another milestone on the horizon: high school graduation.

In a visit to the oncologist, his family received the grim prognosis that the cancer had returned, and he had only months to live.

Aikens’ fears could have discouraged him from pushing forward with life. Moreover, weakened by cancer treatments, he’d missed a lot of school in the past few months. But shored up by family and friends, he completed the requirements for graduation and walked across the stage.

His classmates, teachers and family celebrated his triumph. Days later, Aikens saw yet another dream come true when his favorite team won the NBA title.

SOURCE: WPVI-TV, KGI-TV

SEE ALSO:

Former Homeless Valedictorian Reaches Back To Help Others

Star Athlete & Scholar Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Universities

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Mario Tama, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

2 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 3 days ago
06.21.17
Photos