President Donald Trump Does Not Actually Haves Tapes of James Comey Conversations

Posted 23 hours ago
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis

WASHINGTON – Mystery solved: No, President Trump doesn’t have recordings of former FBI director James Comey.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea … whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Trump said in a pair of tweets Thursday.

Trump did not explain why he made the suggestion that he secretly recorded conversations with his former FBI director in the first place, which came in a May tweet shortly after he fired Comey.

Shortly after firing the FBI director early last month, Trump ignited a wave of speculation about recordings with an enigmatic tweet saying that “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

 

Article Courtesy of USA Today and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

