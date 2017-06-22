Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Porsha Williams Throws Some Shade at NeNe Leakes

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


Porsha Williams sent well wishes to her returning “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate NeNe Leakes, but it was quite clear by her tone that she didn’t mean it.

In a Dish Nation segment discussing NeNe’s return, co-host Porsha says dryly: “She been waiting, I’m glad she got her job back.

“Yeah, you got to be pretty excited to go do a full photo shoot, all this, that. I’m glad. I’m glad you happy.”

Watch below:


Perhaps Porsha is still salty from NeNe’s comment following part 3 of last month’s Season 9 reunion show.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” NeNe said “absolutely” when a caller asked if Porsha “de-classes” the show.

Weighing in on Porsha’s claim that fellow cast member Kandi Burruss tried to sexually assault her, and that she got that bit of fake news from Phaedra Parks, NeNe said: “Porsha is not innocent at all as I’ve said to so many people, Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra. She ain’t that damn dumb. …She could have simply asked Kandi. Who sits up and carries this lie out throughout the entire season without even asking?”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Instagram, Dish Nation, and EURweb

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

2 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 3 days ago
06.21.17
Photos