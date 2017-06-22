Porsha Williams Throws Some Shade at NeNe Leakes

sent well wishes to her returning “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate, but it was quite clear by her tone that she didn’t mean it.

In a Dish Nation segment discussing NeNe’s return, co-host Porsha says dryly: “She been waiting, I’m glad she got her job back.

“Yeah, you got to be pretty excited to go do a full photo shoot, all this, that. I’m glad. I’m glad you happy.”

Perhaps Porsha is still salty from NeNe’s comment following part 3 of last month’s Season 9 reunion show.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” NeNe said “absolutely” when a caller asked if Porsha “de-classes” the show.

Weighing in on Porsha’s claim that fellow cast member Kandi Burruss tried to sexually assault her, and that she got that bit of fake news from Phaedra Parks, NeNe said: “Porsha is not innocent at all as I’ve said to so many people, Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra. She ain’t that damn dumb. …She could have simply asked Kandi. Who sits up and carries this lie out throughout the entire season without even asking?”

