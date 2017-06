Via | HotNewHipHop

Easily one of the biggest albums of the year, Kendrick Lamar ‘s DAMN . continues to have people raving over the icon’s latest work and talent. Sadly we only got two videos to come along with the release, “DNA” and “HUMBLE.” (albeit both videos were amazing.) Now, Combined Culture has interpreted the ninth track, “LUST” off of DAMN. and come up with a solid video to go along with it.