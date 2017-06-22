2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Drake Caught Late Night Creepin With The Weeknd’s Supermodel Ex

MTV Video Music Awards After Party

Source: Rebecca Smeyne / Getty

Last time I checked Drake was cool with The Weeknd, but that sure didn’t stop Drake for going on a 4am date with The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid.

Drake was photographed hanging out with Bella Hadid at The Nice Guy until almost 4 in the morning. You guys probably remember Bella dated Drizzy’s XO homie The Weeknd for quite awhile.

