Nicki Minaj Calls Out Remy Ma On Upcoming 2 Chainz Record “Realize”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj has some more choice words for Remy Ma & Papoose.

Just when we thought the Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma beef was over, things have reignited. On Thursday, Remy released a new freestyle over Future’s “Mask Off,” which saw her taking more shots at Nicki again, and now we have a snippet of an upcoming Nicki Minaj feature where she’s going at Remy.

During Thursday night’s listening party for 2 Chainz’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the ATL rapper played a song called “Realize,” and in it Nicki goes at Remy again. From the clip that’s surfaced online, we can hear Nicki calling out Remy’s husband Papoose, accusing him of writing Remy’s diss track “ShEHTER.” “Papoose wrote the ‘ETHER’ record, but I broke Aretha record,” Nicki raps referencing her recent Hot 100 record which surpassed Aretha.

Photos