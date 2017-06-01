Nas Calls Donald Trump Racist In Open Letter

Via |

Nas isn’t here for Donald Trump or even Mike Pence for that matter, but what he is here for is the people. He made that much clear in an “Action Speaks Louder Than Words” open letter he penned for Mass Appeal this week.

While Nas’ letter did primarily center around taking action and defending the people, the Queensbridge icon did take time to address the president, who he flatly dubbed as “racist.”

“We all know a racist is in office,” Nas wrote. “People can talk their shit. Comedians can sound racist. People can go through their moments of that shit, but when you have the responsibility of being President and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain’t worth shit.”

The rhymer further went on to explain that by taking an “I don’t give a fuck” approach to the antics of Trump and Pence, he’s able to focus on creating change for the people.

Finish this story [here]

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: