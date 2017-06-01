9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Nas Calls Donald Trump Racist In Open Letter

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 1

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Nas isn’t here for Donald Trump or even Mike Pence for that matter, but what he is here for is the people. He made that much clear in an “Action Speaks Louder Than Words” open letter he penned for Mass Appeal this week.

While Nas’ letter did primarily center around taking action and defending the people, the Queensbridge icon did take time to address the president, who he flatly dubbed as “racist.”

“We all know a racist is in office,” Nas wrote. “People can talk their shit. Comedians can sound racist. People can go through their moments of that shit, but when you have the responsibility of being President and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain’t worth shit.”

The rhymer further went on to explain that by taking an “I don’t give a fuck” approach to the antics of Trump and Pence, he’s able to focus on creating change for the people.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

18 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Nas Calls Donald Trump Racist In Open Letter

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 4 hours ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 8 hours ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 8 hours ago
06.01.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
 8 hours ago
06.01.17
[Photos] Porsha Williams Is #BodyGoals During Her Latest…
 23 hours ago
05.31.17
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 6 days ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Photos