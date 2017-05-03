The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Amber Rose Shares Thoughts On La La’s Divorce Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Amber Rose talks about her Know Your Status tour, in which she goes to colleges & universities to talk about safe sex. She talks about her allergy to latex condoms, and being very choosy with who she decides to be intimate with. She also drops a bomb when she reveals that a major rumor that was circulated about her is completely untrue.

Amber also talks about her brief stint in music, when she sang a little bit on a club song. But when asked whether she would dabble in music again, she gave a hard no, explaining that she doesn’t like the music business. Still, she says, you’ll be able to catch her on a rap album here and there. Plus, she talks about feeling for her friend La La, and understanding the devestation of going through a divorce and cheating scandal in the public eye. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos