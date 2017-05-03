No Charges Expected Against Cops For Alton Sterling Shooting Death

Sterling’s aunt Sandra Sterling referred to the Justice Department’s reported decision as “crazy.”

The U.S. Department of Justice will announce as soon as May 3 that there will be no filing of charges against the two officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana last summer, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

“It’s like, we waited all this time for nothing,” she said. “And as we were going through the process, I kept asking them, ‘What happens if they come back with this decision?’ … They said, ‘Well, it will be worth the wait.’ But no, it’s not worth the wait. It’s not worth the wait. All this was for nothing.”

It is unclear how and exactly when the DOJ will reveal its controversial decision, with some local schools having sent notes to parents about action plans in case of major protests, reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: ABC News, The Washington Post

