No Charges Expected Against Cops For Alton Sterling Shooting Death

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 23 hours ago
Baton Rouge Reels In Aftermath Of Ambush Shooting Killing Three Police Officers

Source: Joshua Lott / Getty

Sterling’s aunt Sandra Sterling referred to the Justice Department’s reported decision as “crazy.”

 

The U.S. Department of Justice will announce as soon as May 3 that there will be no filing of charges against the two officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana last summer, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Sterling’s aunt Sandra Sterling called the Justice Department’s reported decision “crazy.”

“It’s like, we waited all this time for nothing,” she said. “And as we were going through the process, I kept asking them, ‘What happens if they come back with this decision?’ … They said, ‘Well, it will be worth the wait.’ But no, it’s not worth the wait. It’s not worth the wait. All this was for nothing.”

It is unclear how and exactly when the DOJ will reveal its controversial decision, with some local schools having sent notes to parents about action plans in case of major protests, reports The Washington Post.

Federal Judge Bars Release Of Alton Sterling Autopsy Report

Alton Sterling’s Son Makes Appearance At Teen Choice Awards In Honor Of Victims Of Gun Violence

 

