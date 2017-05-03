News
New Study Showed Heterosexual Men Were Attracted To Other Men After A Few Drinks

A big night out could sway which way you swing.

The Journal of Social Psychology recently did a study that gave some insight into how alcohol can affect someone’s attractions. The results showed that the heterosexual men who participated in the study became more attracted to the same gender after a few drinks.

The test involved 83 heterosexual adults. Their alcohol level was tracked via a breathalyzer test and they were shown video clips of men and women talking to a bartender and drinking at a bar. After participants viewed the clips, they were questioned about the people in the video. They were asked things like “Would you have bought them a drink?” and “Would you have had sex with them?”

In general, the men were interested in the women, no matter how many drinks they had. However, as they got more drunk, the men were more likely to find other men in the video attractive. Researchers concluded that men who’d consumed more than ten alcoholic drinks were as sexually interested in men as they were the women.

Women participants also became more interested in both women and men in the video after cocktails.

The implications of such a study might be surprising to some and not a big deal to others considering the debilitating effects of alcohol in general. Either way, be free and get your drink on!

 

 

 

 

 

Photos