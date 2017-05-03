Facebook Hiring 3,000 Reviewers To Combat Sharing Violent Videos

Facebook is planning to hire thousands of employees to review videos to help stop the sharing of violent videos on the site.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO and cofounder, said the company will add 3,000 people to its global community operations team to help “Review the millions of reports we get every week.” That is in addition to the 4,500 people already on the team. READ MORE

