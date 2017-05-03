9 O'Clock News
Facebook Hiring 3,000 Reviewers To Combat Sharing Violent Videos

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
FRANCE-INTERNET-COMPANY-FACEBOOK

Source: LOIC VENANCE / Getty

Facebook is planning to hire thousands of employees to review videos to help stop the sharing of violent videos on the site.

Facebook is planning to hire thousands of people to help review user content following multiple high-profile incidents of people sharing videos of suicide and murder.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO and cofounder, said the company will add 3,000 people to its global community operations team to help “Review the millions of reports we get every week.” That is in addition to the 4,500 people already on the team. READ MORE

 

