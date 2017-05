15 Yr Old Jason Edwards Killed By Police & Officer Is Fired

Balch Springs, Texas (CNN)The Balch Springs, Texas police officer who authorities said shot into a car Saturday, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, was fired Tuesday. The officer, Roy Oliver, “violated several departmental policies,” police told reporters without offering details because the officer has a right to appeal.

15 year old athele/straight “A” student Jason Edwards was shot and killed in Balch Springs Texas this past weekend. According to CNN the police officer that fired the shot into the car has been fired.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: