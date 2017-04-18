Looks Like Baby Momma Drama For Drake?

This puts a wholeeee new meaning to “More Life.”
I know you may not want to believe this (I’m still not too sure what to believe) BUT there are a few receipts, and unfortunately, according to Layla Lace, Drake has left her’s on “read.”
Plus size model named Layla Lace, shared a detailed story on social media concerning the 6 God, their relationship, a baby, and doctor’s visit. Not too sure where this is going to, or how Drake’s team will respond to it, but there may be some truth.
I’ll let you judge for yourself.
So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone !!!! One lesson i have learned out of this whole situation is to never be so naive when a guy disrespect you !!! Like you dont even have to do nothing wrong to this man its really unbelievable how he will just feed you with lies and hurt you for NO reason.Once you forgive and accept it just know he @champagnepapi will continue to treat you like shit !!! i should of ran for the hills but no i felt for the “Good Guy” image that this ass hole portrayed to be.What a #Fraud I feel so stupid !!! I never told this man “No” I did everything he told me to do Smfh !!!! (((NEVER))) asked him for a dime !!! cause i got my own bread whatever he did for me he did it on his own !!! i had to remind my self that this man was once a “Actor” So why the hell did i fall for his bullshit !!! What make matters worse is that when you try to be private about shit and keep ya mouth shut nobody cares !!! its ashame that i even have to come out of my character !!! I hate that i gotta put my buisness out like this.But fuck it people now a days only respect when your messy and ratchet !!! Smfh !!! FUCK YOU Drake !!! You and I know i was good to you !!! This is how you treat them dusty thirsty ass bitches that be on ya dick !!!! Not the female that wasnt even checking for you !!! Just respect me thats all i ask for !!! (((RESPECT))) THE BULLSHIT WAS UN CALLED FOR !!! Smfh But dont worry ima make sure i make a field day out of your fucking ass !!!
ALSO IMA MAKE THIS VERY CLEAR I NEVER CHECKED FOR THIS LIL 2 INCH DIRTY DICK ASS NIGGA !!! HIS LIEING ASS SENT FOR ME !!! NEVER DID I THROW MY SELF AT HIM !!!! NEVER A GROUPIE !!!! NEVER DID I ASK FOR ANY OF THIS !!!! NO WE DIDNT MEET AT NO VIDEO SHOOT/STUDIO/CONCERT OR IN NO CLUB !!! THIS MAN MADE IT HIS BUIESNESS TO ASK TO MEET ME OFF OF SEEING A PIC OF ME THAT WAS SENT TO HIM BY HIS MANS.I NEVER ASKED HIS MANS TO SEND DRAKE A PIC OF ME EITHER LETS JUST MAKE THAT CLEAR TOO !!! WHEN I MET HIS MANS I HAD NO CLUE HE EVEN KNEW DRAKE !!! UNTIL THE NEXT DAY WHEN HIS MANS HIT ME UP ON INSTAGRAM AND TOLD ME THEY WERE FRIENDS !!! EVEN THOU I WAS NERVOUS TO EVEN MEET DRAKE HE MANAGED TO PERSUAD ME INTO LEAVING MY COUNTRY WITH HIS MANS TO MEET HIM.I WAS LIVING MY LIFE DRAMA FREE BEFORE ALL OF THIS AND HERE HE COMES OUT OF FUCKING NOWERE !!! CORRUPTING MY FUCKING LIFE !!!
I’m sure this story will continue to develop.