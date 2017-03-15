News
T.I. Annihilates Donald Trump For Tweeting About Snoop Dogg

The rapper is fed up.

Posted 20 hours ago
'Roots' Night One Screening

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty


T.I. could care less about censorship when it comes to President Trump, or as T.I. calls him, a “F*cking Tangerine Tanned Muskrat scrotum skin, Lacefront Possum fur Wig wearing, Alternative fact, Atomic Dog diarrhea face ass man!!!!”

T.I.’s new nickname for the POTUS is in response to a statement Donald Trump tweeted today. After Snoop Dogg released a video portraying Trump as a clown that gets symbolically shot by the rapper, Trump complained, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” See below.

T.I. was quick to let Trump know that Snoop Dogg is a beloved rapper and Trump should be focusing on his many insidious presidential schemes. After bringing attention to Trump’s “puppy piss smelling ass mouth,” T.I. advised Trump to “continue to focus on dividing minorities, building barriers, alienating immigrants, & f*ckin’ this country up like u been doin….” Then for good measure, the Atlanta rapper hashtags, “#UWannaBeDictator#PresidentialLevelF*ckBoy.” You can read T.I.’s words for yourself below.

Well, it seems like nothing else needs to be said after this. We can only wait for a response from President Trump if he wants to usher us into a new rap beef this month.

Donald Trump , t.i.

