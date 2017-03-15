JustAsh
Travis Scott Drops "Birds In The Trap"

Travis Scott at the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Travis Scott continues to give us reasons why we should be excited for his show coming up in May. The producer and artist dropped a new mini film following up his “La Flame” documentary.

“You know I’m always into film and I’m doing a short film with this album. I’m putting that out with the album. That’s also what’s taking it so long. I just shot it and shit. And it’s like a long, lengthy film. It’s all the shit that I’ve been doing. All this innovative shit I just wanna do. And there’s even more shit that I’m not gonna speak on now to be impactful,” Travis said. – HNHH

It’s lit.

Don’t forget to listen to win tickets to see La Flame 5/25 at the PNC Pavilion.

