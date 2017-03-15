Travis Scott Drops “Birds In The Trap”

Travis Scott continues to give us reasons why we should be excited for his show coming up in May. The producer and artist dropped a new mini film following up his “La Flame” documentary.
“You know I’m always into film and I’m doing a short film with this album. I’m putting that out with the album. That’s also what’s taking it so long. I just shot it and shit. And it’s like a long, lengthy film. It’s all the shit that I’ve been doing. All this innovative shit I just wanna do. And there’s even more shit that I’m not gonna speak on now to be impactful,” Travis said. – HNHH
It’s lit.
Don’t forget to listen to win tickets to see La Flame 5/25 at the PNC Pavilion.
