Travis Scott Drops “Birds In The Trap”

Travis Scott continues to give us reasons why we should be excited for his show coming up in May. The producer and artist dropped a new mini film following up his “La Flame” documentary.

“You know I’m always into film and I’m doing a short film with this album. I’m putting that out with the album. That’s also what’s taking it so long. I just shot it and shit. And it’s like a long, lengthy film. It’s all the shit that I’ve been doing. All this innovative shit I just wanna do. And there’s even more shit that I’m not gonna speak on now to be impactful,” Travis said. – HNHH

With close to a billion album streams and a top ten most streaming album of all-time with Apple, we feedin' the streets again TONIGHT! @applemusic, BIRDS IN THE TRAP — a short film Tonight at 9pm PT/12am ET we eat. 🔥🐦🔥🐦🔥🐦 A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

It’s lit.

Don’t forget to listen to win tickets to see La Flame 5/25 at the PNC Pavilion.

