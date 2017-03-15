9 O'Clock News
Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Looks like Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson had a championship birthday, thanks to his girl Khloe Kardashian. She through him a golden birthday celebration this week and we wish we had an invite from the snaps online.

