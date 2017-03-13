Why Nicki Minaj Is Winning, Even Though She Lost To Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In terms of beef and rap battles, Nicki Minaj definitely took the L in her face-off against Remy Ma. Remy Ma’s seven-minute evisceration of Nicki in “ShETHER” is going to be remembered as a supreme moment in recent rap battle history. Meanwhile, even though “No Frauds” has got some weak bars, and two irrelevant verses from her homies Drake and Lil Wayne, the song has something else going for it.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Headkrack on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.“

