#SharifDKingLive Trey Songz – “She Lovin It” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

1 hour ago
Trey Songz has been giving the ladies exactly what they need. Trey has been working diligently to keep the excitement of his 7th studio album at top of every ladies thoughts. Trey being Tremaine The Playboy every thursday on VH1 has brought on a huge deal of excitement. Mr Steal Your Girl has now been dropping new videos every friday to follow up on his dating tv show series. Watch Trey showcase the reasons why “She Lovin It” below.

 

 

If you saw <em>Get Out</em> at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

 

Photos