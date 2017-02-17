Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Is The Voting At The Grammys Rigged???

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Are the Grammys rigged? According to one recording artist who is a member of the Recording Academy, the answer is “yes.”

TMZ reports that Victor Willis of The Village People sent an angry letter to Recording Academy head Neil Portnow, accusing the organization of creating a “special committee to override the voters.” He claims it was put in place in the mid-1980s, after Lionel Richie‘s Can’t Slow Down won Album of the Year honors in a field that included Bruce Springsteen‘s Born in the U.S.A.
Willis says that committee’s existence — never mentioned on the Grammy telecast, on which Portnow appears — manipulates the vote and creates a situation where Adele can win Album of the Year.

Apparently, a special committee does exist — but its purpose is to vet the list of potential nominees before the ballots go out to Grammy voters.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • While he doesn’t mention Beyonce specifically, Willis seems to hint that a sinister effort prevented her Lemonade album from winning Album of the Year.
  • Who cares what a member of the Village People thinks?
  • It’s nuts to believe the Recording Academy feels that Beyonce — one of the most awarded musicians in its history — should be overlooked.
  • The Recording Academy doesn’t release its actual voting, so the public never knows how much support each nominee gets.
  • Hey, presidential elections can be surprising — so why not the Grammy winners?
  • TMZ posted a copy of Victor Willis’s letter online.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Who Partied It Up After The Grammys? Dope Pics From The After Parties (Gallery)

11 photos Launch gallery

Who Partied It Up After The Grammys? Dope Pics From The After Parties (Gallery)

Continue reading Is The Voting At The Grammys Rigged???

Who Partied It Up After The Grammys? Dope Pics From The After Parties (Gallery)

at , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , grammys , Is , rigged , The , Voting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 6 hours ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 7 hours ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 20 hours ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 2 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 2 days ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 2 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 3 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 3 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 3 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 3 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 3 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 4 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 4 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 4 days ago
Photos