Is The Voting At The Grammys Rigged???

Are the Grammys rigged? According to one recording artist who is a member of the Recording Academy, the answer is “yes.”

TMZ reports that Victor Willis of The Village People sent an angry letter to Recording Academy head Neil Portnow, accusing the organization of creating a “special committee to override the voters.” He claims it was put in place in the mid-1980s, after Lionel Richie‘s Can’t Slow Down won Album of the Year honors in a field that included Bruce Springsteen‘s Born in the U.S.A.

Willis says that committee’s existence — never mentioned on the Grammy telecast, on which Portnow appears — manipulates the vote and creates a situation where Adele can win Album of the Year.

Apparently, a special committee does exist — but its purpose is to vet the list of potential nominees before the ballots go out to Grammy voters.



