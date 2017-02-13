Uncategorized
Bobby Brown Not Happy About TV One’s Planned Biopic on Bobbi Kristina

1 day ago

Alea Jo
TV One is preparing a new biopic about Bobbi Kristina Brown, and her father, Bobby Brown, is not happy about it.

Apparently, he didn’t know about the biopic, with The Jasmine Brand reporting a source as saying, “The rights were sold to the biopic before he had any knowledge of it. He was blindsided.” However, the source added, “TV One doesn’t have to clear anything through him.”

Demetria McKinney is reportedly set to play Whitney Houston for the biopic and will be singing her songs as well, as TV One was unable to secure the rights to Houston’s music for the biopic.

 

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Ron Galella, Ltd. and Getty Images

