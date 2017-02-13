Bobby Brown Not Happy About TV One’s Planned Biopic on Bobbi Kristina

TV One is preparing a new biopic about Bobbi Kristina Brown, and her father, Bobby Brown, is not happy about it.
Apparently, he didn’t know about the biopic, with The Jasmine Brand reporting a source as saying, “The rights were sold to the biopic before he had any knowledge of it. He was blindsided.” However, the source added, “TV One doesn’t have to clear anything through him.”
Demetria McKinney is reportedly set to play Whitney Houston for the biopic and will be singing her songs as well, as TV One was unable to secure the rights to Houston’s music for the biopic.
READ MORE: TheGrio.com
Article Courtesy of The Grio
Picture Courtesy of Ron Galella, Ltd. and Getty Images
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
34 photos Launch gallery
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
1. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 1 of 34
2. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 2 of 34
3. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 3 of 34
4. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 4 of 34
5. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 5 of 34
6. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 6 of 34
7. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 7 of 34
8. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 8 of 34
9. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 9 of 34
10. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 10 of 34
11. 615054804Source:Getty 11 of 34
12. 14793923910861Source:Getty 12 of 34
13. 14793923954045Source:Getty 13 of 34
14. 14782851646054Source:Getty 14 of 34
15. 14793923985999Source:Getty 15 of 34
16. 1479392405235Source:Getty 16 of 34
17. 14793924107899Source:Getty 17 of 34
18. 1479392453568Source:Getty 18 of 34
19. 14793924539387Source:Getty 19 of 34
20. 14793924566295Source:Getty 20 of 34
21. 14793924599534Source:Getty 21 of 34
22. 619217332Source:Getty 22 of 34
23. 14793924633618Source:Getty 23 of 34
24. 14793924657306Source:Getty 24 of 34
25. 619217240Source:Getty 25 of 34
26. 14793924755749Source:Getty 26 of 34
27. 14793924763919Source:Getty 27 of 34
28. 619217216Source:Getty 28 of 34
29. 14793924836638Source:Getty 29 of 34
30. 14793924975342Source:Getty 30 of 34
31. 14793925054612Source:Getty 31 of 34
32. 14793925078206Source:Getty 32 of 34
33. 14782852594006Source:Getty 33 of 34
34. 14793925147992Source:Getty 34 of 34
comments – Add Yours