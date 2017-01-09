Uncategorized
The Panorama 2017 Lineup Includes Frank Ocean, Solange, And A Tribe Called Quest

Panorama Festival 2017 is upon us, and the lineup is serious.

While this year’s Coachella boasts Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead as headliners, its East Coast cousin is pulling out some stops as well. Not only will Frank Ocean be headlining, but Solange and *gasp* A Tribe Called Quest will be performing as well.

As Vulture points out, ATCQ opened for Kanye West in 2013, which was supposed to be one of their last shows — ever. Anyone who’s lucky enough to get their hands on tickets will surely be in for a treat. Note: It’s also their first show without Phife.

Also on the bill are Tyler the Creator, Isaiah Rashad, Tame Impala, Alt-J, Nine Inch Nails and more.

Peep the entire lineup below, then head here for ticket information.

