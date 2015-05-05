℅ HNHH.com

“Jay Z’s 40/40 club will host a recurring talk show with celebrity guests.

Everyone may be talking about Tidal right now, but Jay Z continues to move forward with his business ventures. The Brooklyn mogul is set to launch a new interview series out of his 40/40 club in Manhattan. The new show will be broadcast digitally through Sports Illustrated, and will be hosted by WNBA star Skylar Diggins.

The show will feature celebrity guests from the world of sports, music, and beyond, and from a new screencap shared by Diggins herself, it seems Fabolous may be one of the first guests.

Diggins is of course represented by Roc Nation Sports, so the money is all going back into Hov’s pocket in the end. No news on when the show will begin, but we’d expect it soon.”

Jay Z Plans “40/40 Live” Talk Show With Skylar Diggins was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Mr. Peter Parker Posted May 5, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: