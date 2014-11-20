Bill Cosby‘s fall from public grace is snowballing. After decades of syndication, TV Land has reportedly removed “The Cosby Show” from its schedule following startling rape claims made against the comedian, actor and activist. And that isn’t the only Cosby production to get the axe, NBC dropped its production “Cosby Project” and Netflixx cancelled his stand-up comedy special “Bill Cosby 77.”

“We can confirm that the Cosby project is no longer in development,” a source told the LA Times. Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by 14 women, including supermodel Janice Dickinson, who recently came out with her story. Cosby has yet to respond to the disturbing allegations. Instead, one of his lawyer’s John P. Schmitt, issued this general statement:

“Over the last several weeks, decade-old, discredited allegations against Mr. Cosby have resurfaced,” said John P. Schmitt. “The fact that they are being repeated does not make them true. Mr. Cosby does not intend to dignify these allegations with any comment. He would like to thank all his fans for the outpouring of support and assure them that, at age 77, he is doing his best work. There will be no further statement from Mr. Cosby or any of his representatives.”

But when Janice Dickinson detailed her alleged abuse in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cosby’s new lawyer Martin Singer, issued this statement:

“Janice (Dickinson’s) story accusing Bill Cosby of rape is a complete lie,” he said. “There is documentary proof that Janice Dickinson is fabricating and lying about Bill Cosby.”

“The Cosby Show” will be greatly missed.

TV Land Drops ‘The Cosby Show’ & NBC Cancels The ‘Cosby Project’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com