Fasho Celebrity News
What Did Wendy Williams Say To Evelyn Lozada To Make Her Pop Off On Twitter?

Maybe when someone JUST gave birth isn’t the best time to call their child a “cash register,” but that didn’t seem to faze Wendy Williams when she did that to Evelyn Lozada.

On her talk show Monday, Williams was going through her “Hot Topics” segment and there turned out to be a few Hollywood pregnancy announcements, including Lozada giving birth to a new baby boy with her fiance, L.A. Dodger Carl Crawford (who is worth $142 million). READ MORE

 

