CLOSE
Entertainment-Way-Black-When
HomeEntertainment-Way-Black-When

Sneakerheads! Pay Attention – A Complete Sneaker Guide To The Wayans Brothers!

6 reads
Leave a comment

 

Sneakerheads! Pay Attention – A Complete Sneaker Guide To The Wayans Brothers! (Click Link To See Gallery)

After dropping The Fresh PrinceMartin, and A Different World  Complex knew you guys were patiently waiting on them to break down The Wayans Brothers. The successful mid-’90s sitcom was The WB’s illest show (sorry Dawson’s Creek) and known for taking street style to a level even Big Willie and Martin couldn’t get to. They’ve got it all documented here: five seasons, 101 episodes, countless times Marlon screamed like a girl, Shawn getting dumped, and classic moments from Pops. In between all that, The Wayans Brothers were rotating some serious heat and a few shoes you may have forgotten about — either way, they have a full breakdown of the brothers kicks.

*Compliments of Complex.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 1 day ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close