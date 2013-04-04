Sneakerheads! Pay Attention – A Complete Sneaker Guide To The Wayans Brothers! (Click Link To See Gallery)

After dropping The Fresh Prince, Martin, and A Different World Complex knew you guys were patiently waiting on them to break down The Wayans Brothers. The successful mid-’90s sitcom was The WB’s illest show (sorry Dawson’s Creek) and known for taking street style to a level even Big Willie and Martin couldn’t get to. They’ve got it all documented here: five seasons, 101 episodes, countless times Marlon screamed like a girl, Shawn getting dumped, and classic moments from Pops. In between all that, The Wayans Brothers were rotating some serious heat and a few shoes you may have forgotten about — either way, they have a full breakdown of the brothers kicks.

*Compliments of Complex.com

