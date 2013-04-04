After teasing the Bey-Hive yesterday with a cryptic 5 second trailer which features a brief mysterious instrumental, many were left thinking that Beyonce would be dropping a new track today:

Today Beyonce reveals that the big secret was her new Pepsi Ad which is a part of Pepsi’s “Live for Now” global campaign, which encourages people to embrace the NOW.

The ad shows Beyonce recreating some her most iconic videos while dance battling herself in the mirror:

“I had so much fun collaborating on this campaign with Pepsi. I got to re-live some of my favorite past characters and looks. It was the first time I saw those costumes in years and it was very emotional. I’m proud of those moments and they all connect in some way and have helped me evolve into who I am today,” says Beyonce.

The ad is similar to hubby Jay-Z’s 2010 Rhapsody commercial where he recreates his album covers:

Beyonce Recreates Her Most Iconic Videos In Her New Pepsi Ad & Previews New Song [Video]