0 reads Leave a comment
Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner, the colorful and flamboyant lead singer for the Ohio Players, died yesterday at the age of 70. No other details are currently available, but it has been confirmed through a close contact to the singer.
UPDATE: In an official family statement released by Scott Hanover the family said, “Yesterday, Leroy ‘Sugarfoot’ Bonner passed away quietly in his hometown of Trotwood-Dayton, OH. While his family, friends, colleagues, and fans mourn his passing they celebrate fondly his memory, music, and legacy.” via: Examiner
View slideshow: Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner
PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" Bonner
16 photos Launch gallery
PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" Bonner
1. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 1 of 16
2. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 2 of 16
3. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 3 of 16
4. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 4 of 16
5. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 5 of 16
6. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 6 of 16
7. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 7 of 16
8. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 8 of 16
9. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 9 of 16
10. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 10 of 16
11. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 11 of 16
12. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 12 of 16
13. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 13 of 16
14. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 14 of 16
15. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 15 of 16
16. PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" BonnerSource: 16 of 16
Ohio Players frontman Sugarfoot dead at 70 – UPDATE was originally published on rnbphilly.com
comments – add yours