CLOSE
Cincy
Home

Ohio Players frontman Sugarfoot dead at 70 – UPDATE

0 reads
Leave a comment

Sugarfoot's Ohio PlayersLeroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner, the colorful and flamboyant lead singer for the Ohio Players, died yesterday at the age of 70. No other details are currently available, but it has been confirmed through a close contact to the singer.

UPDATE: In an official family statement released by Scott Hanover the family said, “Yesterday, Leroy ‘Sugarfoot’ Bonner passed away quietly in his hometown of Trotwood-Dayton, OH. While his family, friends, colleagues, and fans mourn his passing they celebrate fondly his memory, music, and legacy.” via: Examiner

View slideshow: Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner

PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" Bonner

16 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" Bonner

Continue reading PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner

PHOTOS: Remembering Leroy "Sugarfoot" Bonner

ALSO: Ohio Players frontman Sugarfoot dead at 70 – UPDATE The Unsung (Documentary) – The Ohio Players [FULL VIDEO] R.I.P.: Remembering Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner of the Ohio Players [VIDEO Tribute]

Ohio Players frontman Sugarfoot dead at 70 – UPDATE was originally published on rnbphilly.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
COLIN KAEPERNICK, ERIC REID REACH SETTLEMENT WITH THE…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
21 Savage describes fears of deportation, says he…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Family Affair: Tiffany Haddish Shares Funny Story That…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Gwoppovelli The WIZ Warmup
The Wiz Warm Up: Cincinnati’s Dash Gwoppovelli &…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close