Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner, the colorful and flamboyant lead singer for the Ohio Players, died yesterday at the age of 70. No other details are currently available, but it has been confirmed through a close contact to the singer.

UPDATE: In an official family statement released by Scott Hanover the family said, “Yesterday, Leroy ‘Sugarfoot’ Bonner passed away quietly in his hometown of Trotwood-Dayton, OH. While his family, friends, colleagues, and fans mourn his passing they celebrate fondly his memory, music, and legacy.” via: Examiner

Ohio Players frontman Sugarfoot dead at 70 – UPDATE was originally published on rnbphilly.com