LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Young Thug has released hours upon hours of music but he’s actually just releasing his second studio album this Friday (October 15). The Atlanta star released his latest body of work titled Punk, and Twitter thus far is enjoying the Young Stoner Life honcho’s newest track.

There isn’t a ton of backstory regarding Punk, save for some quips over the past two years since the release of his studio album debut, So Much Fun. While he’s built up his YSL Records family with hitmakers Lil Baby, Gunna, and more, Thugger has long been considered the young king of trap and melody in Atlanta and his sound continues to evolve with the new record.

Joining Thug on his sophomore studio album is this YSL team in Strick and Gunna, and he also reached out to the likes of frequent collaborator Future, and J. Cole shines on an early standout track titled “Stressed.”

Drake and Travis Scott also show up on the project for “Bubbly” and the sultry vocals of Doja Cat make their way to “Icy Hot.”

The album ends with a feature from the late Mac Miller on “Day Before,” bringing the album to an emotional close. As he’s done countless times before, Thug’s gift for catching a wave in the most unexpected pockets and his ability to convey his thoughts while singing in his strained falsetto proves why he’s one of the leaders of his current generation despite being considered a veteran artist in the eyes of some younger fans.

We’ve grabbed the best reactions on Twitter we could find to Young Thug’s Punk album below.

—

Photo:

Young Thug Drops Second Studio LP ‘Punk’ & Twitter Salutes The Young Stoner Life Boss was originally published on hiphopwired.com