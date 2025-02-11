Xitter Gives Kendrick Lamar’s “Say Drake” Jab From “Not Like Us” The Meme Treatment

Kendrick Lamar and his current status in the industry is no longer a mystery after taking home several Grammy Awards trophies on the back of his smash “Not Like Us” single. While performing the hit at the halftime show during Super Bowl LIX , Kendrick Lamar’s grin and stare during the “Say Drake” line is currently getting the meme treatment on X.The grand spectacle of the Super Bowl LIX halftime show is still front of mind for many some two days later. Featuring Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Uncle Sam, a C-walking Serena Williams, and vocal features from SZA, the production was amazing and Kendrick Lamar sounded in tip-top shape. During the set, Lamar teased “Not Like Us” and even mentioned Drake’s reported legal moves in getting the song shut down alleging baked numbers and other unfavorable maneuvers by UMG.The next to last song in his set, “Not Like Us” got the requisite reaction from the crowd after it appeared it wouldn’t happen. With the crowd rapping almost in unison, Lamar rapped into the camera the lyrics that started the latest meme trend on X. From “Not Like Us”:

Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young You better not ever go to cell block one To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love Just make sure you hide your lil sister from him

With the moment now frozen in time, fans on X are sharing gifs and memes captioned “Say Drake” along with taking other shots at the Canadian superstar, who is currently on his Anita Max tour in Australia and New Zealand. During the tour, Drizzy seemingly acknowledged the aftermath of the beef, donning a hoodie riddled with bullet holes and engineered smoke coming from said holes to signify all the damage he took during the battle with Kendrick Lamar. On X, Drake’s name is trending mentioning Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl jab and more. Check out those reactions below. — Photo: Getty