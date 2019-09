‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Opens To Star Studded Premiere [Photos]

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is finally here. The Clan and show crew celebrated its release in a major way.

On Wednesday, September 4th, HULU celebrated the highly anticipated series of “WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA” at Metrograph in New York City, with a red carpet filled with Wu-Tang cast/original members and exclusive screening of the season premiere episode.

Red carpet attendees included “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” cast members Dave East, Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Erika Alexander,Dave East, Joey Bada$$, Siddiq Saunderson, Zolee Griggs, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Johnell Young and TJ Atoms. Original Wu-Tang members in the house included RZA, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna. Also in attendance were Poppa Wu, Oliver “Power” Grant and Mitchell “Divine” Diggs.

You can view the official trailer and more photographs from the festivities below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez

