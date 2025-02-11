Google Maps Shows "Gulf of America" For US Users, X Reacts
Will This Lower The Price of Eggs? : Google Adopts Stupid “Gulf of America” Rebrand For US Maps Users
stupidly changed Twitter’s name to X, Google is doing the same for Donald Trump and has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” for US users to see. We’re still gonna call it the Gulf of Mexico; just saying. Google has officially capitulated to Orange Mussolini’s dumb executive order calling for the name change of the Gulf of Mexico to be now called the Gulf of America. According to a blog post, Google claims it made the move because Trump’s ridiculous administration has already updated the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which ultimately decides the “federal and national standard for geographic nomenclature.” Google claims it has a longstanding policy of waiting for government resources to be updated before applying name changes, even though Trump signed the executive order renaming the body of water in January. Hilariously, it’s not a complete name change. The Gulf of Mexico will only be visible to US Google Maps users. People in Mexico will still see the Gulf of Mexico, and people in other countries will see it specifically (Gulf of America). Also, Trump ordered the Denali, the highest mountain peak in the United States, to be renamed Mount McKinley. Why, you ask? We are pretty sure it has everything to do with Barack Obama renaming the mountain in 2015 as a symbolic gesture to Alaska natives. So yeah, Trump is just doing this because he doesn’t like Obama. After checking the map, we noticed that the location is still referred to as Denali.Like when Elon Musk
Users On X Are Sounding Off On Stupid Name ChangeSocial media is clowning the name change because it’s just another one of Trump’s stupid stunts to take the focus off the real promises like lowering grocery and egg prices, things he already admitted weren’t top priorities for him. “This petty, childish bullshit just serves to embarrass our nation on the world stage. It makes us look as stupid, weak, arrogant and petulant as the worst stereotypes about Americans globally,” one user wrote in response to The White House’s post showing the name change on the map. Another user accurately asked, “And this is supposed to help Americans how?” Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
