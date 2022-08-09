Serena Williams recently announced her tennis retirement in Vogue magazine’s September issue. The icon is gracefully “evolving” from the sport and moving on to other things.
The game of tennis has been a part of Williams’ life since she was a tot. She has mastered the sport with 23 Grand Slam singles titles with numerous wins under her belt. The sport’s trajectory for Black women has shifted positively because of Williams’ significant contributions and unapologetic presence. She has paved the way for more tennis stars who resemble her to penetrate the sport and build on the legacy that she has cemented.
Serena Williams’ retirement is not only an opportunity for us to acknowledge her impressive accomplishments but also for us to join her in passing the torch to other great Black women tennis players. So, if you were only privy to the Williams sisters when it came to tennis, below are five other Black women tennis pro players who are sure to pick up where Serena Williams left off. Check them out below!
Who Got Next? Five Dynamic Black Tennis Players You Should Know was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Naomi OsakaSource:Getty
Naomi Osaka did not come to the tennis courts just for fun. She is ranked No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association and a she is 4x Grand Slam singles champion. She’s also an Australian Open winner and a force to be reckoned with.
2. Sachia VickerySource:Getty
Sachia Vickery is coming in strong on the tennis courts with being a 3x ITF winner. The 27-year-old turned pro in 2011, and has been killing it ever since.
3. Taylor TownsendSource:Getty
Taylor Townsend is on the rise in the sport of tennis. The Chicago native placed in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. She was also named the ITF Junior World Champion in 2012.
4. Sloane StephensSource:Getty
Sloane Stephens is on her way to picking up where Serena Williams left off. Some of her tennis accomplishments include being the 2017 U.S. Open winner and a 7x WTA winner.
5. Coco GauffSource:Getty
Coca Gauff is showing up and showing out with one WTA title and placing in the fourth round of the 2019 Wimbeldon. She ranks No. 11 in singles and No. 5 in doubles.