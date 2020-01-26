White MSNBC Reporter Drops Hard ER N-Word, Claims She Confused Lakers With Knicks

Amidst the media discussions and online chatter in the wake of the tragic Kobe Bryant death that the whole world is still processing, a reporter formade an exceptional goof on live TV. While a white reporter was covering the death of Bryant on a Sunday broadcast, it appears that she dropped an n-word bomb while on air.

Alison Morris was reporting on the Bryant tragedy on MSNBC during her usual time slot, reportedly admitting at a point during the broadcast that she does not follow professional basketball. During her reporting, Morris uttered a word that most certainly sounded like the n-word with the hard “er” at the end and the reaction online was immediate as expected.

Morris took to Twitter to explain that she happened to confuse the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, resulting in her ill-timed slip.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused,” Morris.

Listen to the slip in the video below courtesy as captured by a YouTube account.

We took a look at the clip and listened intently to how that “stutter” happened and there does appear to be a moment where she tried to stop herself from completing the word but it certainly sounds like it came out in all its ugly glory.

Several people also happened to catch the slip in real-time sharing astonishment via Twitter, and the reaction has been relentless for the past hour and more. We’ve also posted Twitter user @rumchampion’s post of the broadcast gaffe, which has since gone viral.

We’ve captured some reactions via Twitter to Alison Morris’ accidental racism below, so keep scrolling past the videos. Was it an honest gaffe that sounds worse than it really was? Let us know what you think the comments.

I’m watching MSNBC for Kobe coverage and check what I hear pic.twitter.com/lqZ8NC1xt7 — Curtis (@rumchampion) January 26, 2020

We’ve captured some of those reactions via Twitter below.

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

