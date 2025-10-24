Which NBA Player Has Played For The Most Teams? (Minimum of 10 Teams)

NBA players often end up playing for multiple teams throughout their career due to various factors.

One reason is trades, where players are moved from one team to another in exchange for other players or draft picks. This can happen if a team wants to acquire a specific player or if a player’s performance does not meet the expectations of their current team.

Another factor is free agency, where players have the opportunity to choose which team they want to play for after their contract with their current team expires. Players may decide to sign with a different team based on factors such as team success, playing time, location, or financial incentives.

Changes in team dynamics, coaching staff, or ownership can also influence a player’s decision to switch teams. Some players may feel that a different team offers better opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It’s important to note that not all NBA players end up playing for multiple teams. There are players who spend their entire careers with a single team, becoming ONE with the franchise and creating a strong bond with the fan base.

Take a look at our list below that shows ‘Which NBA Players Have Played For The Most Teams? (Minimum of 10 Teams)’.

*If a player was traded, released, or left in free agency and later returned to that team it still counts as a new team if they came from a different one.*

RELATED | Longest-Tenured Players In The NBA | 2025-26 Season

Which NBA Player Has Played For The Most Teams? was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Ish Smith – 16 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Houston Rockets Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors Orlando Magic Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns Oklahoma City Thunder Philadelphia 76ers New Orleans Pelicans Philadelphia 76ers Detroit Pistons Washington Wizards Charlotte Hornets Washington Wizards Denver Nuggets Charlotte Hornets 2. Kevin Ollie – 15 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic Sacramento Kings Orlando Magic Philadelphia 76ers New Jersey Nets Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls Indiana Pacers Milwaukee Bucks Seattle SuperSonics Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder 3. Joe Smith – 15 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Golden State Warriors Philadelphia 76ers Minnesota Timberwolves Detroit Pistons Minnesota Timberwolves Milwaukee Bucks Denver Nuggets Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Oklahoma City Thunder Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks New Jersey Nets Los Angeles Lakers 4. Anthony Tolliver – 15 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers Golden State Warriors Minnesota Timberwolves Atlanta Hawks Charlotte Bobcats Pheonix Suns Detroit Pistons Sacramento Kings Detroit Pistons Minnesota Timberwolves Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings Memphis Grizzlies Philadelphia 76ers 5. Chucky Brown – 14 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Lakers New Jersey Nets Dallas Mavericks Houston Rockets Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks Atlanta Hawks Charlotte Hornets San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers Sacramento Kings 6. Tony Massenburg – 14 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers Toronto Raptors Philadelphia 76ers New Jersey Nets Vancouver Grizzlies Houston Rockets Vancouver Grizzlies/Memphis Grizzlies (Same stint) Utah Jazz Sacramento Kings San Antonio Spurs 7. Jeff Green – 13 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Seattle SuperSonics Oklahoma City Thunder Boston Celtics Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Clippers Orlando Magic Cleveland Cavaliers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Houston Rockets Brooklyn Nets Denver Nuggets Houston Rockets 8. Mike James – 13 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Miami Heat Boston Celtics Detroit Pistons Milwaukee Bucks Houston Rockets Toronto Raptors Minnesota Timberwolves Houston Rockets New Orleans Hornets Washington Wizards Chicago Bulls Dallas Mavericks Chicago Bulls 9. Trevor Ariza – 13 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: New York Knicks Orlando Magic Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets New Orleans Hornets Washington Wizards Houston Rockets Phoenix Suns Washington Wizards Sacramento Kings Portland Trail Blazers Miami Heat Los Angeles Lakers 10. Garrett Temple – 13 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings San Antonio Spurs Milwaukee Bucks Charlotte Bobcats Washington Wizards Sacramento Kings Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Clippers Brooklyn nets Chicago Bulls New Orleans Pelicans Toronto Raptors 11. Jim Jackson – 12 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Dallas Mavericks New Jersey Nets Philadelphia 76ers Golden State Warriors Portland Trail Blazers Atlanta Hawks Cleveland Cavaliers Miami heat Sacramento Kings Houston Rockets Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Lakers 12. D.J. Augustin – 12 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Charlotte Bobcats Indiana Pacers Toronto Raptors Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons Oklahoma City Thunder Denver Nuggets Orlando Magic Milwaukee Bucks Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets 13. Earl Boykins – 12 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: New Jersey Nets Cleveland Cavaliers Orlando Magic Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Clippers Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets Milwaukee Bucks Charlotte Bobcats Washington Wizards Milwaukee Bucks Houston Rockets 14. Lou Amundson – 11 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Utah Jazz Philadelphia 76ers Pheonix Suns Golden State Warriors Indiana Pacers Minnesota Timberwolves Chicago Bulls New Orleans Hornets/New Orleans Pelicans (Same stint) Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks 15. James Ennis III – 11 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Miami Heat Memphis Grizzlies New Orlean Pelicans Memphis Grizzlies Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets Philadephia 76ers Orlando Magic Brooklyn Nets Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets 16. James Johnson – 11 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Chicago Bulls Toronto Raptors Sacramento Kings Memphis Grizzlies Toronto Raptors Miami Heat Minnesota Timberwolves Dallas Mavericks New Orleans Pelicans Brooklyn Nets Indiana Pacers 17. Isaiah Thomas – 11 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Sacramento Kings Pheonix Suns Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers Loas Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans Las Angeles Lakers Dallas Mavericks Charlotte Hornets 18. Damon Jones – 11 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: New Jersey Nets Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Dallas Mavericks Memphis Grizzlies Detroit Pistons Sacramento Kings Milwaukee Bucks Miami Heat Cleveland Cavaliers Milwaukee Bucks 19. Mark Bryant – 10 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Portland Trail Blazers Houston Rockets Phoenix Suns Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers Denver Nuggets Boston Celtics 20. Drew Gooden – 10 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic Cleveland Cavaliers Chicago Bulls Sacramento Kings San Antonio Spurs Dallas Mavericks Los Angeles Clippers Milwaukee Bucks Washington Wizards 21. Aaron Williams – 10 Teams Source:Getty List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: Utah Jazz Milwaukee Bucks Denver Nuggets Vancouver Grizzlies Seattle SuperSonics Washington Wizards New Jersey Nets Toronto Raptors New Orleans/Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers